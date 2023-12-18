It will really happen next year: Porsche will launch its purely electric Macan on the market. They will do this a few years later than planned, because it was originally supposed to reach the showrooms in 2022 so that it could be sold alongside the Macan with combustion engines. Despite the delay, that still seemed to be the plan because admit it: even after ten years on the market, the petrol Macan still looks up-to-date… But not up-to-date enough for Europe.

No more with the most popular Porsche

A Porsche spokesperson told Automotive News Europe that the current Macan will disappear from the range next year. Porsche does this not so much because they no longer see a future in the model, but because they have to do so from none other than the European Union. This introduces a new set of requirements that cars must meet to be protected against hackers, and the Macan received its last facelift before the precise content of those requirements was known. As a result, the Macan's platform does not meet those rules, and making it compliant would cost Porsche too much money, according to the spokesperson.

The new cybersecurity legislation will come into effect on July 1, 2024, so at the latest the combustion Macan will disappear from our range. In a sense, that is a bitter pill for Porsche because despite its blessed age, the Macan still made it to the top list of best-selling models year after year. Only last year it was narrowly overtaken by that other SUV, the Cayenne, but in the years before that the Macan was always the most popular Porsche worldwide. So it's up to the purely electric successor to keep that trend going. It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024.