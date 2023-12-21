The president of the World Football Federation: “We will still offer the most spectacular, competitive and significant tournaments in the world, in collaboration with the federations”

“With the utmost respect for the European Court of Justice, today's ruling changes nothing, really. Historically, we have organized the best competitions in the world and this will remain the case in the future.” Thus FIFA president Gianni Infantino commented on the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the Super League-UEFA issue.

“We will continue to offer the most spectacular, competitive and significant tournaments in the world and to use our revenues to develop football in every corner of the world through solidarity programs that guarantee the less privileged benefits from top competitions. FIFA – concludes Infantino – will continue to do it, as always, in close collaboration with our affiliated Federations, with the Confederations and with all football stakeholders for the exclusive benefit of our sport, on a global level. All together!”.