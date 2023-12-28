After the previews of the last few days, the official announcement has also arrived: the 24h of Dubai 2024 will be moved by a couple of weeks and will take place on the weekend of January 26-28.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of January 13-14, the race organized in the United Arab Emirates by Creventic and valid as the first appointment of the 24H Series has undergone a change in plans due to the conflict unleashed by Yemen's Houthi rebels against merchant ships crossing the Suez Canal.

This also blocked the passage of other shipments, including those with the cars and materials of the teams that will take part in the race. The organizer Creventic wanted to publish an official note to explain what happened and apologize for the inevitable move.

“Due to circumstances beyond its control, Creventic announces that the 24h Dubai 2024 will be held on 26-27-28 January. The serious security problems related to the activity of the Houthi rebels in the Bab El Mandab Strait have forced the main shipping companies to divert cargo from the affected area”, explains the statement.

“Consequently, and in the interests of security, Dubai 24h containers will take an alternative route around South Africa to avoid potential attacks. Considering travel times, the containers are expected to arrive in the UAE on January 16.”

“Although it was a difficult decision to make, Creventic is confident that the short delay is in the interests of all parties involved to ensure the success of the Dubai 24h in its 19th edition.”

“Creventic would like to apologize to its competitors and myriad supporters for these unprecedented circumstances and wants to assure everyone that its team is working closely with its logistics partners to ensure a smooth transition thereafter.”

“Creventic would also like to thank Dubai Autodrome for its continued assistance and flexibility in getting the biggest event of the 24h Series season underway as soon as possible.”

Photo by: BMW

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Valentino Rossi, Sean Gelael, Max Hesse, Maxime Martin, Tim Whale

The trouble is that this new date will coincide with the 24h of Daytona, the opening race of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. It's no secret that manufacturers and some teams have always gone to Dubai to prepare for the new season, bringing some official GT3 drivers to support customer teams, with some drivers moving to Florida later for the American event.

This will inevitably lead to choices within the racing departments of Case which had already put the first commitment for their drivers on the agenda, while Creventic ensures that the 24h of Dubai will still remain a prestigious event for the GT racing calendar.

“The Dubai 24h is of great importance to Creventic and we are committed to making the event a success, despite the unforeseen circumstances,” said Peter Freij, Chief Operating Officer of Creventic.

“We encourage support from every team and collaborator for last-minute challenges and believe that, together, we can overcome these obstacles.”