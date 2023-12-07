Inflation in Mexico rebounded last month, due to more expensive foods such as carrots, chili and sugar, Inegi announced

He also revealed that consumer prices rose 4.32% during November, when the discount campaigns were held: El Buen Fin and El Fin Irresistible.

It means a rebound compared to October, when inflation reached 4.26% and was the lowest rate since February 2021.

However, last month’s result was below the 4.40% rate expected by analysts, according to a survey that CitiBanamex applied to 32 institutions this week.

After the report, the Mexican superweight lost ground against the dollar and stood at 17.37 units, Well, minutes before the report it was at 5:30 p.m., according to the international negotiations presented by the Bloomberg agency.

In its most recent monetary policy statement, the Governing Board of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) “He recognized that the disinflationary process has advanced in the country. However, he opined that the outlook continues to involve challenges.”

Inegi quotes products and services throughout the national territory.

The product that became most expensive was carrots, with an increase of 74.3%; followed by the poblano chile, whose price increased 55.4%; and then sugar appears, with 43%.

At the other extreme, as the product that became cheaper last month, is natural domestic gas, Well, it costs 29.5% less than a year ago; continuing with the serrano chili, whose price was reduced 22.2%.

Where was the highest and lowest inflation recorded?

Of the 55 cities where Inegi monitors prices, Jacona, Michoacán, had the highest inflation in the country, with a record of 6.4%; while in second and third place appear Tapachula, Chiapas, and Mérida, Yucatán, where it was 5.9% in both cases.

On the other hand, Acapulco, Guerrero, showed the lowest inflation, with a rate of 1.1% in November, after the passage of Hurricane “Otis” on October 24 and 25.

Experts from Inegi, headed by Graciela Márquez, explained that this responds to several factors. In principle, the prices of products on the black market, which predominated in the shortage, are not included in the measurement by an international methodology. The second thing is that most of the information sources were closed last month, so it is attributed to prices in the region.

In addition, nothing was being charged for services such as electricity and landline telephony.

Regarding the mobile network, Telcel, led by engineer Carlos Slim, waived payment to users, while Movistar applied a significant reduction.

The Autopista del Sol also became 50% cheaper because there are booths that did not charge, and housing rentals stagnated.

After Acapulco, there is Tulancingo, Hidalgo, with an inflation of 2.6%; while in third place is Monclova, Coahuila, where it was 2.8%, indicates the Inegi.

