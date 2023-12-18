In 2022, the informal economy participated with 24.4% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in current values. In 2021, participation was 24.0%, which represented an increase of 0.4 percentage points to reach the highest rate since 2003 when the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) began its registration.

Of the total, the Informal Sector, which is made up of economic units made up of microbusinesses that do not have the basic legal records to operate, contributed to GDP with 13.3%; while Other Modalities of Informality, with 11.1%.

The Informal Sector grew 0.3 points in its participation rate and Other Modalities of Informality increased 0.1 points. This last segment includes the monetary income generated by workers in agriculture (including subsistence), paid domestic service in households, as well as all varieties of work that, although linked to registered or formal economic units, carry out their work. without due legal protection for labor relations.

In 2022, of the informal GDP contribution (24.4%), the population employed in informal conditions generated 55.4 percent. The formal sector contributed 75.6% of the GDP and of this percentage, 44.6% came from the formally employed population.

In other words, for every 100 pesos of the country's GDP, those in formal employment generated 76 pesos and those in the informal sector generated 24 pesos.

Informal economy

The informal economy had effects on the distribution of sectoral shares from 2021 to 2022. Retail trade its participation decreased from 29.0% to 28.7%, construction went from 14.6% to 14.4% and the agricultural sector, from 11.1% to 11.4%.

On the other hand, in manufacturing industries it increased from 13.6% to 13.9%, in wholesale trade it remained at 7.3% and in other services except government activities, it increased from 5.9% to 6.0%.

Within the Informal Sector, retail trade was the economic activity with the greatest participation, however, its contribution decreased from 44.3% to 43.7%. Construction fell from 24.9% to 24.5%. Together, retail trade and construction contributed more than two-thirds (68.2%), while in 2021 they contributed 69.2%.

For its part, Other Modalities of Informality in the agricultural sector went from 24.3% to 25.0%. This was the one with the greatest weight in its composition. Wholesale trade followed, changing its weighting from 15.5% to 15.6%.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Inegi informal economy GDP

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions