Annual inflation in Mexico rose again in the first half of December, exceeding the expectations of specialists, to stand at 4.46%, its highest level since the second half of last September, reveal the data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In the first half of December of this year, The National Consumer Price Index observed an increase of 0.52% compared to the immediately previous period, the highest rate for said period since 2018.

The general increase in prices in the first half of December was above the analyst consensus of 4.34% annually. and even exceeded the range of its expectations, which ranged from a minimum of 4.03% to a maximum of 4.45% expected by the 33 financial institutions consulted by CitiBanamex.

The services sector continues to be the most worrying, as it shows resistance to going down, commented Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at the Base financial group.

The Underlying Price Index, which includes goods and services whose prices are less volatile, observed a growth of 0.46% at a biweekly rate and an annual rate of 5.19%, lower than the 5.30% observed in the previous fortnight.

Internally, the prices of merchandise increased 5.02% at an annual rate and those of services, 5.40%, its highest level since the second half of last May.

In the same period, the Non-Underlying Price Index accelerated its progress and advanced 0.68% every two weeks, bringing its annual increase to 2.28% compared to the 1.45% increase observed in the immediately previous period. Within the index, the prices of agricultural products grew 3.80% at an annual rate, while those of energy and tariffs authorized by the government increased 1.0%.

Finally, the Price Index of the Minimum Consumption Basket, which evaluates the prices of 176 products and services that make it up.contained in the food and non-food basket of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), had a biweekly variation of 0.41% and an annual variation of 3.94%.

