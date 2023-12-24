Suara.com – The Indonesian U-20 national team held its first training at the training camp (TC) aka training camp in Doha, Qatar in preparation for entering the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile. The U-20 national team trains at the Aspire Academy 2 Field, Qatar, Saturday (23/12) local time.

This first training was led directly by the Indonesian U-20 National Team coach, Indra Sjafri and attended by 26 players with a training session held in the afternoon for 1.5 hours.

“Thank God, today we started preparations for the U-20 National Team. We will start preparations for a week here,” said Indra Sjafri as published by Antara, Sunday (25/12) evening.

“The weather is very good, not too cold and not too hot, and this is good for holding training,” he continued.

In this first training, the players only practiced lightly. In this TC, Indra hopes to get precise and measurable information regarding the players.

“Over the next week we will focus on taking profiles of the players. We will carry out several item tests with players in Qatar,” said Indra.

This TC is the formation of the first team formed by Indra to later take part in a number of tournaments in 2024, namely the 2024 AFF U-19 Cup, 2025 U-20 Asian Cup qualification, and the big target of playing in the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

Therefore, the coach who presented the gold medal at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games said, to get the best team framework, he implemented a player relegation and promotion system.

“The player material for this initial training camp comes from U-17 national team players in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, League 1, League 2, League 3 and Asprov. We hope that the players will make good use of this opportunity while in Qatar. “We will of course evaluate and there will be a promotion and relegation system for players,” explained Indra Sjafri.

“We will call up new players whose list we have already inventory. We will also give opportunities to children abroad in stages. Finally, if there is a player who is really special, who has good quality, he is of (Indonesian) descent and want to play for Indonesia but don't have Indonesian citizenship, we will also apply to PSSI to be part of the Indonesian National Team.”

After undergoing TC for approximately one week in Qatar, the Indonesian U-20 National Team will continue the second stage of TC in Jakarta until the end of January 2024.