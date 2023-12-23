Suara.com – Indonesia's success in holding the 2023 U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December was discussed at the FIFA Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This issue was discussed by PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir who also spoke about the transformation of Indonesian football at this event.

“Thank God, I was given the opportunity to attend the 2023 FIFA Football Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said Erick Thohir in a statement received by media crew on Saturday (23/12/2023).

“On this occasion I convey the transformation of Indonesian football and Indonesia's success in hosting the U-17 World Cup,” he added.

Erick Thohir was accompanied by the Deputy General Chair of PSSI, Zainuddin Amali, and the Secretary General of PSSI, Yunus Nusi, at the event.

FIFA General Chair Gianni Infantino (left) and PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir (pssi.org)

Erick revealed that the presence of PSSI representatives at international meetings was very important for the progress of Indonesian football.

The reason is, during this meeting, Erick said that PSSI was able to exchange ideas with representatives from other countries regarding various football governance issues.

“The presence of PSSI representatives at every international meeting is very important to advance Indonesian football,” said Erick, who is also Minister of BUMN.

“I also exchanged a lot of ideas with other leaders who already have quality national football teams and league competitions. God willing, with the commitment of all parties, we can also take Garuda global.”

A total of 211 FIFA member countries attended the event and gathered to hear statements from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other top FIFA officials.

FIFA discusses football development projects currently underway and those that will take place in the future.

“Meetings like this are always a good opportunity for all of us to meet, gather, exchange ideas, discuss, learn from each other and try to unite, because football always unites the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to Antara.