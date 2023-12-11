Suara.com – Executive Secretary for the Testimony and Integrity of Creation (KKC) of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI) Rev. Jimmy Sormin said that the continuity of the spirit of tolerance, respect for diversity and other social capital in society needs to be maintained and even continued in the next generation.

According to him, this hope needs to be carried out as an effort to advance the nation without being hindered by a generation that is neglectful, even destructive in a period that is considered a demographic bonus.

He made this statement at the opening of the Bhinneka Bhinneka (TAB) Class III Goes to Temanggung activity at GKI Temanggung, Central Java (Central Java), Monday (11/12/2023).

“Therefore, the current generation also needs to be equipped with various encounters, knowledge and skills, to observe, assess and read the signs of the times so that they are trained to be relevant to their respective contexts,” he said in a written statement to Suara. com.

He then revealed the bitter experience experienced by Temanggung Regency. Sormin said that Temanggung had experienced religious-based problems, which resulted in attempts to destroy and burn down a number of places of worship in 2011, as well as cases related to terrorism in other years.

Individuals and Politics

However, he said, the reality of Temanggung society was not like that. According to Sormin, this happened because certain individuals and politics caused it.

Based on the results of SETARA Institute research regarding the 2022 Tolerant City Index, Central Java Province is ranked as the province with the most tolerant cities.

These areas include the cities of Salatiga, Surakarta, Semarang and Magelang. Temanggung Regency itself borders Kendal Regency (north), Magelang Regency (south), Semarang Regency (east), and Wonosobo Regency (west).

With a population of almost 800,000 people and the majority of the population being Muslim, there are quite a lot of mosques and prayer rooms in Temanggung Regency (95 percent).

The composition of Christians in this area is only 2.9 percent of the population, with 94 church buildings. Buddhists in Temanggung are 1.1 percent with 81 monasteries.

Furthermore, he stated, the spirit of living in diversity had been successfully installed in the implementation of Batch I and Batch II of TAB in Padang, West Sumatra in December 2022 and in Indramayu, West Java in June 2023.

He said, a total of 60 young people had received benefits from TAB activities, and felt satisfied because they had directly experienced coexistence in the context of the communities of West Sumatra and West Java, as well as developing their leadership capacity.

“This spirit is also carried in the activities of Bhinneka Bhinneka (TAB) – 2023 Goes to Temanggung. PGI collaborates with CKU, the Indonesian Christian Church (GKI), and Mission 21 to facilitate 31 young people to develop the capacity of tolerant leaders and inclusive, through a diversity learning process, building the spirit of peace ambassadors, and motivating them to commit to building peace, unity and justice in Central Java and Indonesia,” he said.

Beyond Religious Boundaries

On the same occasion, Chairman of the GKI Temanggung Congregation Council, Richard Budiarto, as the host, hoped that this togetherness would transcend religious and ethnic boundaries, so that a close bond would be established between everyone present.

“Let’s celebrate diversity as a gift together and build a solid foundation of brotherhood. Hopefully every moment in this Bhinneka country will provide inspiration and blessings for all of us. Thank you for your participation and the blessings that have been given. Enjoy every second of this event “Hopefully it will be a beautiful memory and provide new enthusiasm to continue our journey together,” he said.

The chairman of the Temanggung City Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB), also said that religion will maintain harmony if all communities are committed to upholding diversity, because religion teaches goodness.

“Two years ago, Temanggung was declared a red zone for harmony. In fact, here everyone is encouraging each other to maintain harmony. Therefore, I hope that young people will come and stay for a few days in Temanggung, and experience for themselves what it is like “The harmony that exists, don’t forget when you return to your respective areas of origin to be able to tell the story that Temanggung is a city that is cool, peaceful and accepts diversity,” he said.