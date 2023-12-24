Suara.com – The Indonesian national team is still undergoing rather intense training in Turkey ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup match. On the second day of the training camp (TC) in Antalya, Turkey, the intensity of the Indonesian national team's training began to increase.

In the morning, Garuda players do gym exercises at the hotel where they are staying.

Gym training is divided into several sections that focus on strengthening the player's muscles.

In the afternoon at 16.00, Garuda players trained on the field for two hours.

“The weather is a bit cold, so we are adapting too. “Today's training really focuses on players' (body) balance and recovery and anticipation for the match later, so it's skill and control training too,” explained Shin Tae-yong, quoted from the PSSI website.

The training field is starting to move to the main training field, so players need to use the bus to get to the training ground which takes around 5 minutes from the hotel.

This training was led directly by coach Shin Tae-yong.

All the players are enthusiastic and train seriously following the coach's directions. The training started with stretching and light jogging, including Marselino Ferdinand.

“Thank God, my condition is extraordinary, I am very excited to join the National Team, I hope that my condition will get better and better every day. “I am sure and also pray that I will be away from injury again and the important thing is that I can help the team and being able to return to the team will make me very happy,” added Marselino Ferdinan, who was absent from playing for Indonesia due to injury.

“I see that the other children are also in very good condition, it was extraordinary,” added Marselino.