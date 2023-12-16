loading…

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs returns abandoned children in Taiwan to Indonesia. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) of the Republic of Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesian Trade and Economic Office (KDEI) Taipei facilitated the repatriation of six Indonesian citizen children who were stranded in Taiwan on Friday (15/12/2023).

They consist of 3 boys and 3 girls with varying ages, from 2 years old to the oldest 7 years old. So far, they have been temporarily accommodated by Panti Harmoni in Taipei.

Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens, Judha Nugraha expressed his hope that it is important for all Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) to comply with local laws and remain focused on their original intention of working abroad, namely to earn a halal living for their families in Indonesia. “The process of PMI migration abroad has potential social impacts that need to be managed well from the upstream,” he said.

Paying attention to the child's psychology, repatriation efforts are carried out through several stages, starting with the identification process, familiarization through physical interaction and joint activities, health checks, to the issuance of return travel documents. Upon arrival in Indonesia, the children were temporarily accommodated at the UPT of the Ministry of Social Affairs (Sentra Handayani) for the further reintegration process, before being handed over to their respective families.

Based on information obtained from Panti Harmoni, currently there are still at least 110 overstayer PMI children accommodated in various institutions throughout Taiwan. Some are currently being cared for by their foster parents.

Their biological parents are currently unknown because they cannot be contacted. Child neglect is carried out for various reasons, such as service users not allowing PMI to work while carrying children or other reasons.

Facilitating the return of abandoned Indonesian citizen children is a form of state presence to protect children's rights as regulated in Law Number 35 of 2014 concerning Amendments to Law Number 23 of 2002 concerning Child Protection.

