Suara.com – Indonesia and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed on a commitment to facilitate the implementation of early retirement (Early Retirement) for Steam Power Plants (PLTU) that use coal in Indonesia.

This loan facility will later be run within the framework of the Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM). In the future, PLTUs that use coal will soon be euthanized.

In the ESDM press release Wednesday (6/12/2023) it was stated that this agreement was confirmed through the signing of an MoU regarding Alignment of Energy Transition Mechanisms between the Director General of Electricity of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Jisman Hutajulu and the Director General and Group Chief Sector Group Ramesh Subramaniam, on the sidelines of the COP28 UNFCCC Dubai, Tuesday (5/12/2023). The signing was witnessed directly by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif and ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“This MoU is a milestone for ADB’s collaboration with ETM and support from various donors through JETP (Just Energy Transition Partnership) which will start with the early retirement of PLTU,” said Head of the Communications Bureau for Public Information Services and Cooperation of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Agus Cahyono Adi in Jakarta.

Agus further revealed that in general the MoU aims to support decarbonization initiatives in Indonesia in the steps towards NZE, especially with the main aim of ensuring early emission reductions and decommissioning or conversion of PLTUs in Indonesia through ETM arrangements to provide space for increasing the capacity of power plants based on EBT.

ETM itself is an ADB financing program to accelerate the sustainable energy transition from fossil energy to clean energy, which is collaborated with national governments, private investors and philanthropists.

ETM is currently being implemented in five countries, namely, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Pakistan and Kazakhstan. The ADB ETM program in Indonesia is considered the most ambitious and progressive.

On a previous occasion, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif explained that the government had prepared an early retirement plan for other PLTUs with a total capacity of 4.8 gigawatts (GW) in 2030. Funding was carried out through JETP.