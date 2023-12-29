Suara.com – Indonesia vs Libya national team trial schedule ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup. This duel will be held twice in Turkey.

The first duel between the Indonesia vs Libya national team will be held on Tuesday (2/1/2023) at 19.30 WIB. The plan is for the duel to be broadcast live by Indosiar.

In the second trial match, namely on Friday (5/1/2024), Indosiar also plans to broadcast the match live.

The Indonesian national team itself is currently in Turkey to undergo training camp (TC) since December 21 2023.

For approximately a week now, the Indonesian National Team players have been physically trained by Shin Tae-yong.

However, for overseas players from Europe, some of them have not yet joined because they are still defending their respective clubs.

The following is the live broadcast schedule for the Indonesia vs Libya National Team trials:

Location: Antalya, Turki

When: January 2 & January 5, 2024

Time: 19.30 WIB

Broadcast: Indosiar

Live streaming: vidio.com