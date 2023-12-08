loading…

Indonesia supports the UN Secretary General’s move to issue Article 99 of the UN Charter to end Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Indonesian government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), stated that he supports the steps taken by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who sent a letter to the UN Security Council (DK) under Article 99 of the UN Charter.

Guterres took a rare step in responding to Israel’s indiscriminate attacks in the Gaza Strip. The Portuguese man adopted Article 99 of the UN Charter to officially warn the UNSC regarding the global threat posed by Israel’s incessant attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“The Secretary General’s letter is expected to put pressure on the UNSC and provide a basis for the UNSC to take immediate and firm political steps,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written message, Jakarta, Friday (8/12/2023).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the contents of the UN Secretary General’s letter are in line with Indonesia’s position as conveyed by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in various forums, especially during her speech at the UN on 24 October 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also revealed that in the lifetime of the PBB this article has only been used 3 times. In fact, Secretary General Guterres has only used this article for the first time during his term of office.

“With the UN Secretary General’s letter, it is hoped that in the near future the UN Security Council will take important steps regarding the situation in Gaza,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi continues to communicate with various parties who are considered to have influence in the UN Security Council to ensure that no Permanent Member State of the UN Security Council uses its veto rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs had held telephone conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. Retno also held a meeting with European Union Ambassadors in Jakarta.