Suara.com – Google announced that it will test the Privacy Sandbox initiative starting January 4, 2024. In that initiative Chrome will block site access to third-party cookies.

As many as 1 percent of Chrome users or around 30 million people will be involved in this trial. Google Indonesia, on Monday (18/12/2023) announced that Chrome users in Indonesia will also be involved in testing the Privacy Sandbox initiative.

“This testing is an important achievement for us in the Privacy Sandbox initiative regarding the gradual termination of third-party cookies for all users in the second semester of 2024,” explained Google in a press release received in Jakarta.

This regulation, Google explained, follows the rules regarding business competition from the UK anti-monopoly authority.

Third party cookies

Third-party cookies, which have been a part of the internet for nearly three decades, can be used to track netizens' activities. The same feature is also used to send highly targeted advertisements to internet users.

If you have ever looked at shoes in an online shop and advertisements for these shoes then appear on every site you open, that is one use of cookies in browsers like Chrome.

In other browsers such as Safari and Firefox, third-party cookies have long been disabled. Google with its new Chrome will take this step next year.

“Through the Privacy Sandbox, we take a responsible approach to stopping the use of third-party cookies in Chrome,” explained Google.

“As we introduce Anti-Tracking Features, we are starting testing with a small subset of Chrome users so developers can test their readiness to adapt to a web without third-party cookies,” Google added.

Random

Google said Anti-Tracking Feature test participants were selected randomly, “and if you are selected, you will be notified when you open Chrome on both desktop and Android devices.”

Chrome users who are trial participants will receive notifications when surfing the internet regarding Google's new policy.

“So, once you browse the web, third-party cookies will be automatically disallowed, limiting their ability to track you across websites,” Google explained.

However, Google continued, if there is a site that does not function without third-party cookies and Chrome continues to load, then users are asked to reactivate third-party cookies temporarily.