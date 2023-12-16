Suara.com – The findings of the Indometer survey show that the electability of presidential candidate pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka appears to be starting to stabilize two weeks into the campaign, reaching 50.8 percent.

“The electability of the Prabowo-Gibran pair is starting to stabilize at around 50 percent, so it is certain that the presidential election will only run in one round,” said Executive Director of the Indometer survey institute Leonard SB in a written statement to the press in Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023).

This figure rose slightly from the November 2023 survey which also reached 50.1 percent, after previously being recorded at 45.3 percent in October.

According to his presentation, if there are no significant changes, the 2024 presidential election will certainly take place in just one round.

According to Leonard, support for Prabowo-Gibran has increased compared to when the two first started pairing up before registering with the General Election Commission (KPU).

The same thing was not experienced by presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and his vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD, who experienced a decline in electability, from 32.8 percent in October, Ganjar-Mahfud's electability fell to 25.8 percent (November) and now remains at 21.2 percent.

In contrast, the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar have actually increased their electability and now have a slight lead over Ganjar-Mahfud. Rising from 15.6 percent (October) to 18.7 percent (November), Anies-Cak Imin has now pushed up to 22.0 percent.

“So far, Anies has always occupied the caretaker position in the triangular battle against Prabowo and Ganjar, but in the latest developments, the pair who use the jargon of change have the potential to become runners-up in the 2024 presidential election,” explained Leonard.

Furthermore, Leonard explained that the decline in Ganjar-Mahfud's electability could be explained by the difficulty of the pair offering ideas amidst the contestation between the vision of sustainability from the Prabowo-Gibran camp and the discourse of change advocated by Anies-Cak Imin.

This was reflected in the first debate held by the KPU, where Prabowo appeared to be positioning himself as the incumbent presidential candidate who supported the continuation of Jokowi's programs. Anies, with his rhetoric, continues to voice criticism of government policies.

“Ganjar, who is in the middle, cannot offer a correct idea, whether he will firmly continue Jokowi's program or launch opposition-style criticism,” continued Leonard.

For the record, Ganjar-Mahfud was promoted by PDIP, which in fact is part of the government.

“PDIP itself has been the winning party for two consecutive elections, but its style is actually like the opposition to Jokowi,” said Leonard.

The attacks launched by the Ganjar and PDIP camps against Jokowi have become increasingly harsh since the Prabowo-Gibran pair advanced to the presidential election.

Indometer's latest survey regarding the electability of presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. (Antara)

The latest situation, continued Leonard, where Anies-Cak Imin has the potential to shift Ganjar-Mahfud to third place needs to be used as evaluation material in the campaign strategy that remains in less than two months.

“The strategy of attacking the Jokowi and Prabowo-Gibran camps that has been carried out so far has actually failed to increase electability, and has even made Ganjar-Mahfud worse off. Anies-Cak Imin is now the biggest threat to the Ganjar-Mahfud camp and the PDIP coalition,” said Leonard.

Previously, the Ganjar and PDIP camps often warned that fighting with Prabowo as a fellow nationalist camp would only benefit Anies. The result was that Anies was stronger, but the losses were only experienced by Ganjar, not Prabowo.

“There was almost no migration of Prabowo voters, what happened was the movement of some Ganjar voters and they were stolen by Anies,” concluded Leonard. Meanwhile, 6.0 percent remained who still said they did not know/did not answer.

The Indometer survey was conducted on 1-7 December 2023 on 1,200 respondents in all provinces in Indonesia, who were randomly selected in a multistage survey (multistage random sampling). The survey's margin of error is ±2.98 percent and at a confidence level of 95 percent. (Source: Antara)