Suara.com – The Indo Research Institute released the results of a survey regarding the electability of presidential and vice presidential candidates. As a result, there was an increase in the electability of the presidential and vice presidential candidates Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin.

In the data presented, it can be seen that the electability of Anies-Cak Imin reached 28.3 percent in December 2023. There was an increase from the previous month where the electability of the presidential and vice presidential candidates number 1 was at 24.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka received an electability of 41 percent in December 2023. Their electability decreased if seen from November 2023 when they received 45.1 percent.

“There is a tendency for debates to have an influence on the votes of candidate pairs. The results of an Indo Research survey conducted after the first presidential debate found that for the first time Prabowo's votes had decreased in the last 3 months,” said Indo Research researcher, Roki Arbi in his statement, Thursday (28/12 /2023).

Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD received electability of 22.3 percent. The electability of both is seen continuing to decline from October 2023.

As many as 8.3 percent of respondents chose the don't know or didn't answer option.

Meanwhile, Indo Survey also found the electability of each presidential candidate.

Anies' electability appears to have increased after the first debate for the 2024 presidential election was held from 24.7 percent in November 2023 to 28.3 percent in December 2023.

Meanwhile Prabowo decreased from 45.5 percent in November 2023 to 41.2 percent in December 2023.

Ganjar tends to experience a decline from October 2023 with a figure of 31.3 percent, then 24.7 percent in November 2023 and falls again to 22 percent.

The survey was conducted from 18 to 23 December 2023. A total of 1,200 respondents were involved in taking the survey.

The survey was conducted face to face using a structured questionnaire.

The margin of error in the survey is approximately 2.8 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.