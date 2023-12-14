Pokémon GO players They have been shot after a bizarre and indiscriminate encounter in which an individual opened fire on them in a surreal manner. It has happened in Pennsylvania where this individual has been sent to jail for a year.

A very short time if you ask me, but the laws in the United States regarding the use of weapons make this type of situation possible, which unfortunately is repeated much more than we would like to report. Ida Reams, mayor of Osceola Mills from 2013 to 2021, cornered two men who were playing Pokémon GO outside a food bank.

This situation made it into the news. In fact, the person who started shooting was intoxicated and simply threatened to kill the two players. Pokémon GO. The police arrived at the scene and Ida Reams was charged with terrorist threats, assault and indiscriminate harassment.

After the victims of this event greatly refused to cooperate with the authorities, Ida was sentenced to one year in prison. Advocating his guilt, apologies and the delicate health situation that he suffers, a fact that has strongly marked the final sentence.

