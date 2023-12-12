loading…

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden say Israel lost support over months of “indiscriminate” bombing in Gaza Strip . He also called on Benjamin Netanyahu to change, exposing new cracks in his relationship with the Israeli prime minister.

“Israel’s security may depend on the United States, but currently Israel has more than the United States. “Israel has the European Union, it has Europe, and it has most of the world… But they (Israel) are starting to lose that support with the indiscriminate bombing that is happening,” Biden said as reported by Reuters, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

He also touched on his private conversation with Netanyahu, in which the Israeli leader said: “‘You bombed Germany, you dropped atomic bombs, many civilians died.'”

Biden said he responded: “Yes, that’s why all these institutions were created after the Second World War to make sure it doesn’t happen again… let’s not make the same mistakes we made on 9/11. There’s no reason why we should go to war on Afghanistan.”

Biden said Netanyahu must change, adding that the government in Israel makes this very difficult.

He also said that ultimately Israel cannot say no to a Palestinian state, which Israeli hardliners oppose.

“We have an opportunity to start uniting the region… and they still want to do it. But we have to make sure that Bibi (Netanyahu) understands that he has to take action… You can’t say there’s no Palestinian state,” Biden said.

Israel’s retaliation against Hamas attacks has killed more than 18,000 people, Gaza officials say, injured 50,000 and created a humanitarian crisis.

At the end of last week, the Israeli air force said it had carried out more than 22,000 strikes in the 41 km long and 10 km wide enclave since the start of the conflict on October 7.

