Versus Evil recently announced its closure and mass layoff of all staff, just one day after Atari announced a $2 million investment in parent company tinyBuild; the cause of everything, according to the employees.

Versus Evil has been a well-known publishing company of indies in PC, Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, but it's time to talk in the past tense. The recent layoffs tinyBuild They have ended up closing the company.

According to employees affected by this decision, workers were notified of the layoffs “at the beginning of (their) Christmas vacation”; which makes it even more despicable.

·Well. It's been a fun 10 year journey. The entire Versus Evil team has been fired,” said Head of Production Lance James in a tweet. “Let me be clear, this was not a decision or choice of Versus Evil.”

Apparently, the “entire company of 13 people was laid off on December 22 at the beginning (of) their Christmas vacation,” production strategy director Francis Finke added on LinkedIn.

Just when publishing it, it also added names, positions and experience of all those affected by the layoffs: “Today is a sad day,” published on Twitterr the editor when she saw that everything was already known.

“After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is closing its doors. We have loved bringing you the best indie games we could find and sharing so many happy memories with all of you, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything !”.

The editor is known for The Banner Saga: Trilogy of Stoic Studio y/o Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire de Obsidian EntertainmentCM Chris Trippi said in the red social de Elon Musk that “our parent company has made the decision to lay off the entire Versus Evil team.”

From IGN they say they contacted tinyBuild, since they bought Versus Evil and its QA studio Red Cerberus two years ago. This comes before Christmas and after the investment of 2 million by Atari.

These layoffs are joined by other affected companies such as Xbox Game Studios, Epic Games, SIE and Bungie, CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Riot Games, Blizzard, Crystal Dynamics, BioWare, Striking Distance (and the departure of Glen Schofield), Team17, Frontier Developments, Media Molecule or Digital Extremes.

But Versus Evil are not the only ones, at the beginning of December, former employees of Hakjak Studios -tinyBuild developer- announced its closure.

Founded in 2013 by Steve Escalante after being director of marketing and ZeniMax Online Studiosthe publisher is also known for UnMetal, First Class Trouble y Stray Souls.

