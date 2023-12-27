loading…

Pakistan successfully tests the Fatah II rocket. Photo/Anadolu

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan successfully conducted a successful flight test of its indigenously developed multi-launch guided rocket system named Fatah II. This is a bluff for India, which is known as Pakistan's arch enemy.

“Fatah-II is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, advanced navigation systems and a unique flight trajectory,” said Pakistan Army media, reported by Anadolu.

Read Also

“This weapon system is capable of striking targets with high precision up to a distance of 400 kilometers.”

The test flight was witnessed by senior officers from the three armed forces, as well as scientists and technicians.

“President Arif Alvi and senior military officials congratulated the participating soldiers and scientists on the successful test flight,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.

In 2021, Pakistan successfully conducted a Fatah-I flight test while previously Islamabad successfully tested the Ra'ad-II cruise missile.

(ahm)