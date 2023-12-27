At Cinemascomics we analyze the steelbook edition of the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinythe latest adventure starring Harrison Ford and one of the most anticipated films of the year, a farewell in style to one of the great icons of action and adventure cinema, who is hanging up his hat after 42 years and five films starring the veteran actor, an indelible star of the seventh art who has also played Han Solo in Star Wars and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner.

The domestic edition in a metal box in very high definition is now on sale. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which also includes the disc in Blu-Ray format. In this fifth installment of the franchise, we will see the farewell of the most famous archaeologist in the history of cinema, where the end of the adventures of Henry Jones Jr., also known as Indiana Jones, and the rest of the saga are part of the catalog of the Mouse House streaming service, Disney+, at no additional cost.

Disney has released the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Doom edition on DVD and high definition formats (Blu-Ray in amaray box, 4K Ultra HD in basic amaray box and 4K Ultra HD in limited edition steelbook) as well as for rental and digital sale, which are already on sale.

The 4K Ultra HD editions contain an additional disc with the film and extras in Blu-Ray format. Disney Spain's commitment to the 4K Ultra HD format allows Spanish viewers to enjoy a resolution four times sharper than normal HD, with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, more vivid colors and great multidimensional sound. All of this distributed in Spain by Divisa Home Video.

Synopsis Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial

A retired Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) will be forced to live one last adventure when his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) is pursued by former members of the Nazi army to snatch the Anticera, a device created by Archimedes capable of manipulating space-time. .

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It is directed by James Mangold (Le Mans '66), replacing Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park), the only director of the franchise so far. The film has a script signed by the filmmaker himself along with Jez Butterworth (Spectre), John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) and David Koepp (Mission Impossible).

Based on the characters created by George Lucas (Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith) and Philip Kaufman (Chosen for Glory).

The film stars Harrison Ford (Captain America: Brave New World), Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), Karen Allen (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and John Rhys-Davies (The Return of the King), among others.

While the music is composed by John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version, metal box edition with a multitude of extras divided into five blocks, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven't had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical characteristics Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

Zone: A, B, C Case: Metal box (2 discs) Not recommended for children under 12 years of age Duration: 155 min. approx. Format type: 16×9Aspect ratio: 2.39:1Color 1080p HD

DISC 1: 4K ULTRA HD – 2160p High Definition / 2.39:1 / 16×9

AUDIO:

7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD MA 7.1: English

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1: Italian

DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Spanish and Catalan

Dolby Digital 2.0: Audio description in English

SUBTITLES:

Spanish, Italian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish and English coded for the deaf.

DISC 2: Blu-Ray Disc – 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 / 16×9

AUDIO:

DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Castellano

Dolby Digital Plus 5.1: Catalan

DTS-HD MA 7.1: English.

SUBTITLES:

Spanish and English coded for the deaf.

Additional content:

You can play the movie with only the incidental music.How Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial was filmed:

Chapter 1: Prologue:

While producers Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy discuss the character's evolution, director and co-writer James Mangold discusses his dream of showing Indiana Jones in his heyday fighting the Nazis. The director was chosen directly by Steven Spielberg himself, who lost the director's seat and remained as executive producer along with his friend George Lucas.

In this way, the filmmaker explains that in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny wanted to film a scene from a young Indiana Jones adventure, so they wrote an opening sequence for the film with Indiana Jones looking like the first installment and a digitally rejuvenated Harrison Ford. In this way, we see how these scenes were filmed, where we can hear in the cinema the nostalgic touch that the emblematic John Williams gave to the musical piece.

The sequence takes place in 1944, when Harrison Ford was 37 years old, but now he is 79 years old. To rejuvenate digitally, ILM processed all the images of the actor in the role of Indiana Jones and joined them to recreate the face he had then. And, although he was reluctant at first, Harrison Ford liked the final result that appears on screen.

Chapter 2: New York:

We see how they rolled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the streets of New York, recreating the real parade that was held in 1969 to welcome the astronauts who set foot on the Moon. In this context, a discouraged Indiana Jones has the opportunity to live his last great adventure, which serves not only as redemption, but also as renewal.

To recreate the New York city, they went to Scotland, where for two blocks they made Glasgow look like Manhattan, with the facades and sidewalks full of handcrafted details. They also tell us about the talent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and how the first scenes of filming her were chasing Harrison Ford's stunt double, because the veteran actor had recently injured her shoulder.

In this way, the actor's action coordinator and double, Mike Massa, shows his great resemblance to the actor once he has put on makeup and the recording of the action scenes in place of the protagonist. They continue with the chemistry between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the first scene they filmed together (in the bar), as well as the return of emblematic characters from the saga, such as Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies.

Chapter 3: Morocco:

The director wanted to show an old-fashioned hero in a more modern world and see if he had the strength for one last adventure. Thus, we see how the tuk-tuk chases through the Moroccan streets, in Fez, and the fights inside the L'Atlantique Hotel were filmed. Here we can see Indiana Jones dressed in his traditional costume, with the fedora, the jacket and the whip. Nobody's hat fits like Harrison Ford, says Kathleen Kennedy.

Although the story takes place in Tangier, the exteriors were filmed in Fez, Morocco. However, the scenes inside the casino were filmed on the Pinewood sets, where we see the preview they made of the action sequence and how it was finally filmed with the actors and extras. Here we are introduced to Helena's assistant, called Teddy in the film and played by young actor Ethann Isidore.

They also show us how they prepared and filmed the tuk-tuk chase, with the help of the second unit director, Daniel Bradley, together with the action coordinator, Ben Cooke.

Chapter 4: Sicily:

For producer Kathleen Kennedy, one of the attractions of the Indiana Jones saga is knowing that the protagonists will travel to different countries and places, filming on the ground as much as they can, where James Mangold and Harrison Ford insisted on filming as much as possible. analog way, although it was later retouched with digital effects.

Antonio Banderas defines his character, Reinaldo, as a sailor and fisherman who is brave and somewhat crazy, being loyal to his friends. The Spanish actor was delighted to be part of the filming of an Indiana Jones movie, showing us how well he got along with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge confesses his admiration for the Hispanic performer.

They continue talking about choosing the boat and preparing the aquatic sequence with eels. They also talk about how the Sicilian diving site is called Secca del Toro and what the filming was like through the streets and historical monuments of Sicily. However, the entire tour of the caves was filmed on the Pinewood sets, watching the construction process.

Chapter 5: Finale:

Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge talks about how much fun it was filming the action sequence at the end. They also talk about the great work in the costume design, covering from World War II to 1969, as well as some final surprise, showing how they recreated it and its filming, where we see the farewell of the Indiana Jones character, being the situation created by the filmmaker that generates the most appropriate and pleasant context to conclude this adventure, according to Harrison Ford.

They conclude by showing composer John Williams recording the iconic and unforgettable Indiana Jones theme song with his orchestra.

Have you already seen the fifth installment of Indy's adventures? Tell us in the comments.

Edu16k

“Eduardo Quintana: Lawyer who discovered too late that he had taken the wrong career path, he dedicates himself to devouring all types of cinema, from cult films to those so terrible that they manage to turn around (like the recent “Sharknado”). He cannot conceive of a day without having seen at least one movie or episode of a TV series, next to a hookah. He loves video games and comics, and any book that falls into his hands will inevitably be read. Fan of the blockbusters, “Game of Thrones”, “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Simpsons”, etc.