Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been the last film in the saga

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny Not only did it mark the end of an entire journey of Harrison Ford's adventures, but it was also the first film in the Indiana Jones franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberggiven that James Mangold was the person in charge of leading this story. More than just directing the project, Mangold also contributed to the development of the script alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, with the director revealing that the original plan for the film's conclusion was to introduce supernatural elements such as ghosts, although it eventually changed course to venture into completely unexplored terrain.

Instead, the film features a time travel device, in which Indiana Jones He made a decision that ruined everything. These were the director's words:

When I came into the film, they had been preparing a story with many events similar to those that occurred in the first film. More apparitions and ghosts were shown, but I felt like I was watching the first movie again. I wanted to do something completely different. As we progressed through the proposal I realized that this had been done in the past and that it would not surprise the audience too much. I felt the need to do something more impactful, something bolder and something that would also affect Indiana Jones like never before.

Given that the sequel hit theaters only a few months ago, and with the expectation placed on it knowing that it would be Harrison Ford's last adventure, it remains to be seen if the ending of the film managed to please the public. Now that Indiana Jones 5 is available on Disney+surely more people will be able to join the experience that Indiana Jones 5 provides in order to draw your own conclusions.

