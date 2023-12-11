loading…

An Indian woman was rescued by police after being paraded naked by a mob because her son eloped with a prospective fiancé. Photo/Vartha Bharati

NEW DELHI – A woman was attacked, paraded naked, and tied to an electricity pole by a group of people in a village in Belagavi, India. The victim was humiliated after her son eloped with a girl who was about to get engaged to another man.

Local police on Monday (11/12/2023) said that this mass action occurred last week.

On learning about the girl’s actions, her family members attacked the man’s house in the new village of Vantamuri.

They then dragged the man’s mother away, paraded her naked, and tied her to an electric pole.

Police, who rushed to the scene and freed the victim. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the assault incident, and are investigating the case.

Additional troops have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddramappa said 24-year-old Ashok and 18-year-old Priyanka belonging to the same community and from the same village were in love. At around 12.30 on Monday last week, they left the village.

Enraged by this, Siddramappa said, the girl’s parents and relatives barged into Ashok’s house and treated her mother inhumanely.

“On receiving information at 4am, our Sub Inspector of Police visited the village, followed by other senior officials, and seven people were arrested,” he said, adding that a case had been registered at Kakati Police Station.