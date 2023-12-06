Over the years, most manufacturers of technical motorcycle clothing are gradually implementing their offer with heated garments. From gloves, the first to appear in the price lists, we moved on to jackets, socks and vests which spread heat through resistors placed inside.

Among the common problems of most of these systems we find the fact of having an external battery, often quite bulky, whose durability limits the possibility of use over long distances. Alternatively, there is the possibility of connecting the leads to the motorcycle battery, but the inconvenience is that of having various wirings that can get in the way while driving.

There are already directly heated elements, such as grips or saddles, with which, however, we risk dispersing energy since by wearing highly padded and insulating clothing such as winter gloves and motorcycle trousers, the heat emitted only partially reaches our body.