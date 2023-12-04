The top of the range Indian Bagger is equipped with Ride Command, 400 Watt Powerband Audio system, adaptive lighting. It has a price that reflects its equipment and the exclusivity of the 325 examples available

December 4, 2023

If you don’t want to give up anything and you love Baggers, probably the new one Indian Challenger Elite 2024 it is the motorbike that could satisfy you: it belongs to the “Elite” series of the American brand, the range of its most equipped and accessorised motorbikes and – for this model – production will not go beyond 325 units, further increasing its exclusivity.

Indian Challenger Elite: Limited Edition Bagger

The monumental Challenger Elite differs from the “standard” models in a number of finishes and in the livrea in Charcoal Candy Black/Black Candy, as well as the standard equipment where the Fox rear suspension with electronically adjustable preload but we also find Smart Lean technology, the LED headlight with adaptive technology, an adjustable windscreen, Select footrests, heated grips and three riding modes (Tour, Standard and Sport).

PowerBand Audio



The icing on the cake is the new facility PowerBand Audio, also new for 2024 that with four 100 Watt speakers each and the new Dynamicc EQ is able to self-adjust the sound level optimally depending on driving speed and conditions. The interface with the pilots is provided by Ride Command (Indian’s infotainment system) with its 7-inch touch dashboard where it will also be possible to manage the 9-band equalizer.

The system is also expandable up to 200 Watts per speaker and, if desired, can also be installed on other 2020-2024 models or obtainable ex-factory on other touring or bagger models but it is also possible to update your PowerBand Audio system on motorcycles up to to 2023 with Bass Boost Tune software update at a dealership. All 2024 and later motorcycles will come standard with Bass Boost Tune, which will automatically activate once the PowerBand Audio speakers are installed.

The Challenger Elite is equipped with the 1,769.8 cc V-twin, with a power of 122 horsepower and 178 Nm of torqueeven if the characteristics of the engine are not shown on the Indian website which – we imagine – are identical to those of the other Challenger sisters.

The price of the 2024 Indian Challenger Elite is not for everyone: part of 42.590 euro f.c.

