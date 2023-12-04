The parade of motorcyclists dressed as Santa Claus could not be missed at the huge gathering that took place this last Sunday in front of the Regina Margherita. Fundraising and a lot of satisfaction for a unique event

Everyone, absolutely everyone, dressed up as Santa Claus for the charitable fundraising initiative in favor of Forma Foundation at Regina Margherita who care about the happiness of the children hospitalized at theTurin hospital.

Nothing was really missing, around nine thousand students, walking, cycling and rowing on the Po and of course the motorcyclists who have always been ready to support this type of activity far and wide across the Italian territory.

This was the thirteenth edition of a now traditional event for Torino and which, year after year, has been enriched with peculiarities and attractions. This year, in addition to the typically Christmas food stands, there were also Super heroes acrobatic who, dressed as Marvel heroes, lowered themselves from the roof of the hospital, putting on a show and entertaining this incredible crowd of Santa Clauses.

All of this, organized by the Forma Foundation, will be used to purchase large-scale products machinery radiological tests at Regina Margherita which will serve to provide an excellent service in the field pediatric for this facility. Good job, everyone.