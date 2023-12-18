The PcComponentes Christmas offers are perfect to buy what you want for December 2023.

Currently there are offers on great games in the eShop, a free Christmas game and the 17 free titles from Epic Games. But we can also look to some retailers for additional discounts.

PcComponentes Christmas offers for Nintendo Switch and gamers

The PcComponentes Christmas offers not only offer discounts on Nintendo Switch products, but also on items for any gamer.

Whether you need the most popular game or a new gaming chair, below you will find interesting offers with historical prices:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

If you want to start 2024 on the right foot, there is no better way than with the PcComponentes Christmas offer. Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nominated for Game of the Year, as well as other categories such as Best Multiplayer and Best Art Direction. It was even crowned the Best Family Game of 2023, which shows that it is a very complete game that stands out in many fields.

At first, history seems to repeat itself with Bowser kidnapping Peach, but that only contrasts with all the new ways of playing. In this adventure you can transform into different Wonder Suits, each with unique abilities like the Elephant Suit. This turns your character into an Elephant that uses its trunk to attack and lift objects.

The levels are larger and more open, with many secrets to discover. The new Wonder Flowers can change the behavior of the map, even if there are no enemies nearby. You can also take on optional challenges for additional rewards with a fun multiplayer mode.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition in the PcComponentes Christmas offers

Another success that you cannot miss is the PcComponentes Christmas offer focused on Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition.

This gem of video games allows you to create, explore and manage to survive in a world made exclusively of blocks. You can play alone or with your friends, in handheld mode or on the big screen, and with a wide variety of customization options. This version includes the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which gives you access to more than 40 characters, objects and settings inspired by the Mario universe.

Gaming chairs for December 2023

If you plan to play a lot during the December holidays, you can't miss a gaming chair among the Christmas offers of 2023.

These special chairs are designed to adapt to the shape of the body and provide adequate support to the back, neck and arms. This not only helps prevent fatigue and muscle discomfort, but also other problems such as injuries and problems caused by poor posture.

A good chair has adjustment mechanisms to regulate the height, inclination and distance of the seat, as well as the position of the armrests and backrest. This way it is easier for the chair to adapt to your preferences and needs, improving posture and blood circulation.

You can find them in all kinds of styles and colors during the PcComponentes Christmas sales.