Suara.com – Samsung's latest patch, called One UI 6, based on Android 14, has been officially introduced in December 2023. Bringing a number of improvements to the security sector, here are 10 Samsung cellphones that will receive the latest patch update.

One UI 6 comes with various advantages that pamper its users. Big changes were presented by Samsung in this update.

One of the improvements provided is regarding security, which has been Samsung's commitment to safeguarding the privacy and needs of its users.

In the near future, Samsung will soon launch the latest patch update for One UI 6 based on Android 14. Below are 10 Samsung cellphones that will receive the latest patch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (14 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (14 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (14 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy S23 (12 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (12 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (11 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy A52 (11 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (14 Desember 2023)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (14 Desember 2023)

Not only does it bring changes and improvements to security, this latest Samsung patch update also brings features and changes to its appearance.

One of the advantages of One UI 6 based on Android 14 is increasingly improved artificial intelligence for better performance.

Those are the 10 Samsung cellphones that will receive the latest patch update. Make sure to always check so you can sample these updates.