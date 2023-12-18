Suara.com – Inara Rusli's decision to pursue a career in modeling seems to be the right step. The reason is that Virgoun's widow is now starting to get jobs as a model for famous designers in the country.

Most recently, the mother of three became one of the models in a fashion show presenting collections from famous designers Lina Sukijo and Novia Sukijo. A portrait of Inara Rusli waddling on the catwalk was also shared by the Instagram account @lambehofficial.

In the upload, Inara Rusli appears wearing a black suit consisting of a jacket and pleated skirt combined with a matching beret hat. This 30 year old woman looked flexible walking on stage as if she was used to it.

It doesn't stop there, Inara Rusli also looks beautiful when wearing white outerwear on stage. His appearance drew admiration from netizens.

Interestingly, Inara Rusli's charming appearance has been linked again to the figure of her ex-husband, Virgoun. The reason is that quite a few netizens are annoyed because the vocalist of Last Child is considered to be wasting Inara Rusli.

“She is very beautiful, even her ex had a problem with his eyes, he couldn't differentiate between an angel and an angel. There was an angel at home but instead he looked for an upik abu,” commented one netizen.

“Only husbands who are not good at being grateful have a wife like Inara. Beautiful, really cute,” said another netizen.

“So those whose mouths are saying 'that's why wives introspect themselves why their husbands are cheating', please next time you marry Ms. Kunti, put on big horse glasses,” said another netizen.

Virgoun and Inara Rusli (instagram)

As is known, the rift between Inara Rusli and Virgoun's household began when the former Bexxa girlband member uploaded the issue of her husband's affair with a woman suspected of being Tenri Ajeng Anisa.

This issue certainly shocked the public. Moreover, at that time Virgoun chose to “disappear” from social media.

Unfortunately, this couple's household could no longer be saved, on November 10 2023 the West Jakarta Religious Court formalized the divorce of Virgoun and Inara Rusli.

Even though they are divorced, the feud between these two public celebrities is still ongoing. The reason is that Inara Rusli sued Virgoun regarding royalties for four songs written by her ex-husband.

This is because Inara Rusli believes that the four songs, including “Love Letters for Starla”, were inspired by her.