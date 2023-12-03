Suara.com – Inara Rusli finally commented on Virgoun’s decision to appeal the divorce decision issued by the West Jakarta Religious Court. She regretted why her ex-husband had to take further legal steps regarding the court verdict.

“Yes, I really want it to be finished quickly,” said Inara Rusli in the Senayan area, Jakarta recently.

Inara Rusli at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11/2023). (Suara.com/Yoga)

However, Inara Rusli realized that she couldn’t do much. The court does give each party in the case the right to file legal action if they are not satisfied with the judge’s decision.

“Yes, if you appeal, that’s his right, he’s free. “We are citizens, our rights are guaranteed by the state,” said Inara Rusli.

Therefore, Inara Rusli couldn’t help but respect Virgoun’s legal efforts. Although on the other hand, there is still disappointment because what he is fighting for in the divorce suit is mostly for the children.

“Actually, I am fighting for children’s rights. It’s just what I can do. So, that’s it,” said Inara Rusli.

As is known, Inara Rusli’s divorce lawsuit against Virgoun was decided by the West Jakarta Religious Court on Friday (10/11/2023). Apart from divorce, the judge also granted several of Inara’s demands against Virgoun, such as child custody and royalties for four songs written by the musician.

“If I’m not mistaken, there is a love letter for Starla, proof, a turning point in my life, the same person,” said Inara Rusli in an interview in the Tendean area, Jakarta, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Artists Decide to Divorce in 2023. (Instagram/virgoun_)

Inara Rusli was grateful for the success of winning the Gono Gini lawsuit in the form of song royalties. It takes a struggle that is not easy for that.

“Masha Allah, the process is not easy. “My legal team interviewed 80 people to become expert witnesses and they weren’t willing,” explained Inara Rusli.

However, two weeks after the verdict was read, or to be precise on Friday (24/11/2023), Virgoun officially filed an appeal. The application was registered through the legal team.

“We have filed a legal appeal against the decision. “We submitted it to the high court via the West Jakarta Religious Court, the case was appealed,” said Virgoun’s lawyer, Wijayono Hadi Sukrisno in an interview at the South Jakarta Metro Police Headquarters.

There are several points of objection to Virgoun regarding the divorce decision from Inara Rusli which was determined by the West Jakarta Religious Court. However, what really caught Virgoun’s attention was the judge’s decision to grant Inara’s royalty claim.

“There is no legal certainty, according to our legal analysis. Starting from when you don’t know. “Then the object is, some of the song titles are also wrong,” explained Wijayono Hadi Sukrisno.