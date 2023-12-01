He National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) keeps the health insurance with different establishments that offer a wide variety of goods and services; Through this, beneficiaries who have an institute credential will be able to apply discounts at participating stores.

INAPAM works together with companies, institutions, SMEs and health professionals so that older adults can access with their card, of which they have issued 4 millions this year.

What are the businesses where the discount applies?

INAPAM makes available on its official website the list of participating businesses, in which beneficiaries can obtain discounts of up to 50% depending on the product. Among these businesses we can find:

Furniture Stores Aesthetics Hardware Stores Photographic Studios Dry Cleaners Spas Among others

We recommend visiting the official page of INAPAM to know in detail the participating businesses.

