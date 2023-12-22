December 22 is one of the dates marked on the calendar for all those who have been purchasing entries for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw in recent weeks. However, if it is the first time that we are awarded with the prize, it is normal that certain doubts arise when carrying out the payment. Below we tell you how you should proceed.

The prize is less than 2000 euros

The first thing we have to keep in mind is that the way in which we are going to receive the prize will depend mainly on the amount we have received. In the event that we have received a prize of less than 2000 euros, it will not be necessary for us to go to any bank to receive the amount.

It is enough to go to any lottery administration and hand over the ticket. We can choose if we want to collect it via bank transfer or even through Bizum. In the latter case, it is important to keep in mind that the process is very simple, it will only be necessary to scan a QR code and, immediately afterwards, we will see how the prize is transferred immediately.

In these cases, it is not necessary for us to go to the administration in which we have carried out the purchase of the tenth. Thanks to the fact that the entire system is centralized, this entire process is very simple and we will not have any problems when it comes to receiving the requested amount.

The prize is greater

And what happens if we have won a prize greater than the previously defined amount? In this case, we must go to one of the banking entities that are likely to be able to collect the prize. We must keep in mind that the branch must be authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society. Therefore, not all entities will be able to carry out such an action.

In this case, these are the options we can use to carry out the collection: BBVA, Abanca, Caixabank, Caja Sur Banco, Cajamar, Sociedad Cooperativa de Crédito, ibercaja, Kutxabank and, finally, Unicaja. So we have a large number of options at our disposal to carry out such an action.

Once we show up at some of the aforementioned branches, the person responsible for it will ask us for all the documentation related to the ticket in question. And, if everything is in order, the collection order will be made. In this case, it is important to know that if the ticket is shared, we must wait for all the members with whom we have shared the ticket in question to appear at the bank. Since, otherwise, we would have to face extra taxes if we distribute it later.

Finally, remember that the Treasury retains 20% at the time of collection on all prizes that exceed 40,000 euros. Therefore, the amount received will be less than what was announced mainly. But they will inform us of all this in the bank that we finally choose.