On Sunday, in a controversial referendum, Venezuelan voters voted in favor of annexing Guayana Esequiba, a region of Guyana, a small state to the east of the country, to the national territory. Guayana Esequiba is a mostly non-urbanized territory, rich in oil and natural resources, which Venezuela has claimed as its own for about two centuries: the referendum was considered an attempt by the authoritarian Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to increase his popularity in view of the elections of next year, but as expected it increased tensions with Guyana, which considered it an explicit provocation. At the moment it is not clear what will happen in light of the yes victory.

According to the national electoral center (CNE), the referendum was approved with over 90 percent of yes votes and a turnout close to 50 percent. Three hours before the polls closed, the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, said that around 10 million people had voted, out of a total population of over 28 million. Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López expressed satisfaction with the result of the vote.

Sunday’s referendum proposed creating a Venezuelan state in the Esequibo region, to be incorporated into the country’s territory, and extending Venezuelan citizenship to the area’s inhabitants, all without Guyana’s permission. It also proposed to oppose with all means Guyana’s “claim” to “unilaterally dispose of a sea yet to be demarcated, illegally and in violation of international law” and to remove jurisdiction over territorial disputes from the Guayana Esequiba from the International Court of Justice.

Maduro’s government had supported the annexation of the territory with a huge nationalist campaign involving concerts, photographic exhibitions and merchandising sales. Some of Maduro’s political opponents, such as former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, had decided to participate in the vote, while others, such as those from the Popular Will party or the winner of the opposition primaries, María Corina Machado, had invited voters to boycott it . On the other hand, Guyana had said it would not recognize the results of the referendum, and the country’s Foreign Minister, Robert Persaud, had written that Venezuela’s claims had brought “unprecedented levels of tension between the two countries”.

However, it is not clear what the Venezuelan government will do now. The creation of a Venezuelan state within Esequibo remains a remote possibility. In fact, any attempt to proceed with the application of the referendum would entail changes to the Constitution of Venezuela and would probably require military intervention, which for now does not seem to be a concrete option.

The territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba, which is about two-thirds the size of Guyana, is an old one. The territory was part of Venezuela at the time of Spanish colonialism. In 1811 Venezuela gained independence from Spain and Guayana Esequiba became the subject of a dispute with the colonial powers then occupying Guyana: first the Netherlands and then the United Kingdom (which is why English is spoken in Guyana).

In 1899 an international arbitration ruling established that Guayana Esequiba belonged to the United Kingdom, which integrated it into British Guiana. In 1966, when Guyana gained independence from the United Kingdom, Venezuelan claims began again and, despite rather complicated diplomatic events, have effectively remained unresolved, even though Guyana continues to control and administer the region. In 2018, Guyana asked the International Court of Justice to declare the current border as legitimate and binding: the Court took up the case last April, and a final decision could take a few years.

