This year, many people in Ukraine will celebrate Christmas for the first time on December 25 instead of January 7, as per the Orthodox holiday calendar, the Julian calendar. In fact, the majority of the country's inhabitants are Orthodox Christians, but the Russian invasion led both the government and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) to distance themselves from Russian traditions, including holidays.

In Ukraine the Orthodox Church had been led by the Russian Church for centuries. It therefore followed a different calendar from the Gregorian one, used by Catholics and Protestants, according to which Christmas is celebrated on December 25th. For this reason, even in much of Ukraine, Christmas was celebrated thirteen days after the Gregorian date, i.e. January 7: at least until 2022, the year in which the Russian invasion of the country began.

Last July, about a year and a half after the start of the war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law to move the national holiday of Christmas from January 7 to December 25, with the aim of aligning to Western countries and «abandon the Russian legacy». In a message broadcast to the nation on Christmas Eve, Zelensky said that this year “we all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, one nation, one united country.”

The result is that this year, for the first time, many Ukrainian families will celebrate Christmas about two weeks before the usual date, and many of those made up of both Catholic and Orthodox people will celebrate it together for the first time. Among the Christmas traditions widespread in Ukraine are that of preparing a dinner with twelve meatless dishes on Christmas Eve; houses are decorated with decorations made from sheaves of wheat and in some areas little girls and boys move from house to house to sing Christmas carols and act out scenes of the birth of Jesus.

In reality, the possibility of aligning Christmas celebrations with the Gregorian calendar had already been discussed before the start of the Russian invasion.

Relations between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian one have been complicated since the end of the Soviet Union and the country's independence in 1991. For this reason there is not just one Orthodox Church in the country, but three. The period of conflict with Russia that began with the forced annexation of Crimea in 2014 led to the separation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (OUC) from the Russian one and, in 2019, to the establishment of the OCU, which is independent from the Moscow Patriarchate. Since then, Metropolitan Epiphanius I, the religious leader of the Church, had started discussions to move the Christmas holiday to December 25, in line with the Greek Orthodox Church, which already celebrated it on that date.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine then accelerated the process, not least because among other things Russia exploited propaganda associated with “Orthodox values” to strengthen a sense of unity among “Slavic nations.” The OCU decided to begin the revision of the Julian calendar in December 2022, and adopted it starting last September 1st.

In recent years many Ukrainian people have joined the OCU, while those who are still part of the UOC will continue to celebrate Christmas on January 7 (the UOC says it has cut ties with the Russian Church due to the war in Ukraine, but many Ukrainian people don't seem to be very convinced). However, it is expected that several families will celebrate Christmas on both occasions, as had already partly happened in 2022.

In 2017, the Ukrainian government decided to grant residents a Christmas holiday on both December 25 and January 7. Last year, due to the ongoing war, for the first time the Ukrainian Church also allowed the Orthodox faithful to celebrate Christmas on December 25th instead of January 7th as per tradition, which had caused much controversy in Russia.

