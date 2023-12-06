Tuscany has 160 five-star hotels compared to a national average of 61. The real estate value per room reaches over 1 million euros

From research carried out by World Capital Group for the first edition of Hpi – Hospitality Project Investmentheld inside the Bto 2023 of Florence and reported by pambianconews.com, it emerged that Tuscany, with 160 5-star hotels, is the region in Italy where the highest concentration of luxury structures is found. The national average, calculated by Italian real estate consultancy and brokerage companyis 61. Tuscany also has around 1,000 four-star hotels and over 2,500 three-star hotels.

“Tuscany today appears to be one of the destinations with the greatest appeal in the hospitality real estate sector: – he explained Marco Clerici, head of research at World Capital Group – this is also confirmed by the positive sign of +0.40% for the growth of beds year on year, which in 2022 will be 160,390. A sign of great importance above all because it goes against the trend within a hotel and tourism scenario in which we often see changes in management or valorisation of assets, rather than the creation of new rooms”.

As for just Firenze, the estimate of real estate values ​​per room for five-stall structures varies from 450 thousand to 1,050,000 euros. Adding together the four and three star hotels we arrive at a total figure of 5.7 billion euros. Making a comparison with the Versilia, the real estate values ​​per room of luxury structures range from 100 thousand to 300 thousand euros. The total, also considering four and three stars, is 1.6 billion euros.

8% of the accommodation facilities are located in Tuscany. In 2022, the national real estate stock for hospitality was approximately 449,300 structures, 13,992,722 beds and 2,128,764 rooms. “In the international tourist real estate market – concludes Clerici – there is an ever-increasing interest in the Italian destination. For the future the suggestion is therefore to propose with more resourcefulness to national and foreign investors the real estate opportunities that the Italian territory is capable of to propose, not only in the most well-known destinations, such as Tuscany and Florence, but also in those that are still unexplored”.

