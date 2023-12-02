On Friday in Tucson, Arizona, federal prosecutors indicted inmate John Turscak, accused of stabbing 22 times Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, the African-American man killed on the 25th May 2020 during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The attack occurred on November 24 in the Tucson prison, where both are detained: Chauvin is alive and in stable condition, facility officials said.

Turscak was a member of a Mexican criminal gang, and says he attacked Chauvin because of his fame inside the prison. He also said that he chose November 24th as the day because it was Black Friday, and the name of the commercial anniversary recalls the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement. Furthermore, there would also be a connection with the “Black Hand”, a symbol associated with Mexican organized crime (black means “black” in English). The crimes for which Turscak will go to trial are attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.