On Wednesday, a judge in Oklahoma, in the United States, acquitted Glynn Simmons, a 70-year-old African American who was convicted of killing a man in 1975 and spent 48 years in prison, on a murder charge. Simmons was freed last July, when a district court overturned his conviction after finding that prosecutors at the time had not turned over all the evidence to defense attorneys, including that a witness had identified other suspects. The court then ordered a new trial, which ended on Thursday with acquittal.

The murder for which Simmons was accused dates back to 1974: he and another man, Don Roberts, were held responsible for robbing and killing Carolyn Sue Rogers, a liquor store clerk in the town of Edmond, near Oklahoma City . Their conviction was based on the testimony of a woman who was injured in the robbery, but her version later turned out to be contradictory on several points: evidence had emerged for years in favor of Simmons and Roberts' innocence.

Both were initially sentenced to the death penalty, but following an appeal the Supreme Court converted their sentences to life imprisonment. Roberts was granted probation in 2008, while Simmons remained in prison until July. In addition to the acquittal, the judge decided on Wednesday that Simmons must be compensated with 175 thousand dollars, an amount equal to approximately ten dollars for each day spent unjustly in prison.