In the Netherlands, nine people suspected of being involved in the murder of journalist Peter R. de Vries, killed in 2021, were indicted. On 6 July of that year, de Vries was taken to hospital in serious condition after being injured by some shots fired in a street in the center of Amsterdam. He died nine days later.

Police had initially arrested two people suspected of being involved in the attack, a Dutch man and a Polish man, accused respectively of having fired the shots and of collaborating in planning the attack. The two were put on trial last June, but the sentence was postponed due to new information that emerged on the case: since then seven other people have been arrested on charges of being involved in the murder of the journalist. A Dutch court has said the trial will begin in January and a ruling is expected by the summer.

De Vries was 64 years old and an investigative journalist. In the Netherlands he was well known because he had dealt with hundreds of criminal cases, including the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken, the beer entrepreneur, which occurred in 1983. De Vries had often been a guest on television programs covering crime stories and had played a key role in solving several unsolved cases. Over time he had received threats for the work he carried out and during some periods he had been guaranteed a police escort. He had also become famous outside the Netherlands thanks to his investigative work on the case of Natalee Ann Holloway, a US citizen who disappeared in Aruba on May 30, 2005 during a post-graduation trip. Thanks to that work, de Vries won an International Emmy Award, a prestigious television journalism award.