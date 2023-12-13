Europe is torn between two forces: those who bet on the jump to electric without contemplation and those who aspire for synthetic fuel to become a reality for our daily lives.

Politicians seemed to favor the first option although, in the end, they have left the door open to the second. Manufacturers of all kinds have also launched the first case and, yet, only a few speak openly about the benefits of efuel. Some, like Porsche, are even developing them.

But why all this trouble?

The efuel situation

When Europe was elucidating what its mobility roadmap would be for the coming years, it was decided that from 2035 cars with combustion engines would not be sold. But this prohibition had an asterisk. An asterisk that, over time, has become bigger and bigger.

What was decided at first was that cars with combustion engines that were not neutral in polluting emissions would not be sold. That is, vehicles with combustion engines could be sold as long as they did not expel any type of substance. dangerous for humans. Synthetic fuels that, at this time, do not exist and there is no news that they may exist in the short and medium term.

As time went by, more and more voices were dissatisfied with this wording. Two of the countries that put the most pressure were Germany and Italy, known for their premium brands and luxury sports cars. Their disagreement with signing the text forced a new requirement to be drafted: cars with combustion engines that are not carbon neutral will not be sold.

The change in wording is subtle but the practical implications are very important. Efuel are synthetic fuels whose carbon footprint is minimal since the amount expelled is very low and, in addition, carbon is also trapped in its production, so the final footprint is minimal.

However, there is hope that efuel will be carbon neutral. In fact, it is a type of synthetic fuel that can already be purchased at an exorbitant price. The practical change occurs because they are carbon-neutral fuels but not emissions-neutral, since efuels expel NOx and different PMx (suspended particles), considered dangerous for humans.

Therefore, it does not seem that synthetic fuels are going to be especially cheap. Although there is no conclusive data on how much the efuel carbon neutral (Porsche talks about a price of less than two dollars/liter and environmentalist associations of costs close to three euros/liter), manufacturers have been taking positions.

Most of the firms operating in Europe have a roadmap in which they only talk about electric cars. But others such as Porsche or BMW do claim to be very interested in synthetic fuels. It is no coincidence either that BMW claims that it continues working on the development of combustion engines but only on the most powerful and, therefore, expensive propellants.





Porsche's interest makes a lot of sense

Porsche is currently investigating the production of synthetic fuels with a plant in Chile. It is not the first time that the Volkswagen Group has toyed with this possibility since Audi has also had its own plant. With the company's abandonment of combustion engines, all projects related to this fuel fall to Porsche.

And it makes a lot of sense. Porsche has been pushing for some time with the progress and achievements of its synthetic fuels. The latest was taking a Porsche 911 to the top of the Ojos del Salado volcano, Chile, at 6,734 meters high. The step is important as they try to demonstrate that their efuel are as functional as traditional gasoline.

A few days ago, Porsche focused on other of its pillars: the classics. According to the brand, its synthetic fuels can be used in the engines of its older vehicles without any problem, extending their useful life and ensuring that they can remain active over the years. So far, it has shown that seven different generations of its most iconic model can run on this type of fuel.

Porsche has always been known for the huge number of classic vehicles it still has in operation. Buying a Porsche is not just a whim, it is also considered a investment in the futureWell maintained, it is expected to maintain a good part of its value over the years, becoming a more or less classic depending on the version chosen.

By using this type of fuel, Porsche provides a safety net to these customers who trust the brand beyond what their car can currently offer. But it will also allow you to diversify the business and get even more performance out of your combustion engines.

Just as BMW hopes to leave these engines for the more expensive versions of its offering, Porsche can offer the combustion car experience to a much higher price to the rest of the electric range. The good reception of the Porsche Taycan suggests that, according to the brand, 80% of its sales in 2030 will be electric.

If the forecasts are met, combustion would be relegated to second place but this could be the company's opportunity to delve even further into its strategy of selling its cars as expensive as possible. If combustion is the exception, it will be able to sell very exclusive models at a very high price to customers who, deep down, will not care if fuel ends up costing them two, three or more euros for each liter.

This same year, at the close of fiscal exercise, they assured that the current profit margin is 18%. An increase of two points compared to the 2021 data. But, in addition, they aspire for this figure to increase above 20% in the coming years. To achieve this, it is very important to sell a greater volume of special editions. And these special editions will be able to sustain themselves much better if they can offer synthetic fuels to their wealthy customers.

In Xataka | Porsche has achieved unexpected success with its first electric car and is going for more. This is how he plans to make it the axis of his business

Photos | Porsche