While different countries around the world have raised their voices proposing reductions in weekly hours or four-day workweeks, opponents of the reduction in working hours argue the most varied postulates to defend not only that it be maintained, but that it be increased.

If a few months ago it was the German finance minister who argued against the four-day work week, and some union members accepted the data as good without statistical support, the latest to speak out against working fewer hours has been the millionaire founder of InfoSys, one of the largest technology consultancies in the world.

Piecework is a patriotic duty. Narayana Murthy, 77, founded InfoSys in 1981, one of the world's leading consulting and technology companies, with more than 343,000 employees in more than 65 offices and 59 development centers in different countries. Thanks to the volume achieved by the company, the millionaire founder, now retired from the front line of business, has managed to amass a fortune estimated at more than 4.6 billion dollars. Anecdotally, Murthy is also the father-in-law of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

Speaking on news channel ET Now, the InfoSys founder urged employees to work 70 hours a week as a patriotic duty of any citizen of India to boost the country's productivity. “Our young people must say 'this is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week'.”

The controversy is served. The millionaire highlighted the importance of hard work and explained that, during his youth, he himself arrived at his office at 6:20 in the morning and did not leave until after 8:30 p.m., working six days a week.

“I know that all nations that became prosperous did so through hard work,” he said in his television address. “During my more than 40 years of professional life, I worked 70 hours a week. When the work week was six days, I used to work between 85 and 90 hours a week,” the founder of InfoSys reiterated in a podcast.

The working day in India. Unlike other neighboring countries such as Malaysia with 48 hours per week in six working days, in India the working day is established at 40 hours per week in five working days. Despite the regulations on the day established in different international agreements, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these regulations only apply to 20% of the population. The rest of the active population has a much longer day.

More hours is not more productivity. Murthy's statements contrast with the data provided by the OECD, which shows that working for more hours a week does not lead to greater productivity. After a certain number of hours worked, productivity plummets due to fatigue.

On the other hand, rather than encouraging longer working hours, what India could do is focus on improving employment policies to incorporate more people into the labor market and ensure that those 70 (or 80) hours are covered by two people. India has an annual unemployment rate of 7.8%, but its labor force participation rate is only 39.8%. To put it in context, INE data gives Spain an unemployment rate of 11.84% with an activity rate of 59.41% for the third quarter of 2023. That is, there is more unemployment, but the unemployment rate almost doubles. percentage of people of working age that India has.

Four-day work week: a test of productivity does not depend on the day. The various pilot tests carried out by the 4 Day Week Global organization, including those in Valencia, Germany, Portugal and the United Kingdom among others, have shown that reducing the weekly working hours by 20% does not affect maintaining productivity.

The long-term data that is still being collected from the UK trial indicates that productivity remains on par with the data collected after the trial. So working double hours as proposed by Narayana Murthy is not the most appropriate solution to improve India's productivity.

In Xataka | Working five days a week is not as productive as it seems: we throw one away, according to a study

Imagen | Flickr (British High Commission)