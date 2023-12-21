Suara.com – The player naturalization program has become a hot topic of discussion again after PSSI has aggressively brought in players of Indonesian descent in recent years.

This policy raises pros and cons, triggering debate regarding the dichotomy or division of perceptions regarding naturalized players and local players.

PSSI began intensively carrying out its naturalization program in 2010. At that time, Cristian Gonzales became a foreign player whose citizenship was changed.

After being stopped, this program has started again since Shin Tae-yong sat in the Garuda Squad coach's chair at the end of 2020. The difference is, naturalized players have Indonesian blood.

Names such as Sandy Walsh, Jordy Amat, Shayne Pattynama, Rafael Struick, Ivar Jenner, and Justin Hubner are included in the list of hereditary players who have officially become Indonesian citizens.

Meanwhile Jay Idzes, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, and Ragnar Oratmangoen are still in the process of getting green passports.

However, PSSI's diligent naturalization of hereditary players gives rise to pros and cons. There are those who support it, but quite a few reject it.

In a discussion entitled “Drinking Down” with the theme 'Naturalization of Players, Reducing or Motivating', four speakers were present to discuss this matter.

They are Arya Sinulingga (Exco PSSI), Hamdan Hamedan (Expert from the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports in the field of Diaspora and Youth), Tommy Welly (Observer), and Richard Achmad (Secretary General of PNSSI) as speakers.

Four speakers exchanged ideas discussing this polemic in an event supported by BRI, Kemenpora, PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), PSSI, TEAK Coffee and SSB Soejasch.

Hamdan Hamedan, emphasized the importance of stopping mention of naturalized players after they officially become Indonesian citizens.

Hamdan Hamedan, emphasized the importance of stopping mention of naturalized players after they officially become Indonesian citizens.

“Naturalization is a noun, namely the legal process carried out by someone to change their citizenship status from foreigner to Indonesian citizen. So the phrase naturalized player is actually not correct because they are not yet eligible, it is still a process,” said Hamdan Hamedan.

“But when someone has been successfully naturalized, sworn in and signed the oath, then he has become an Indonesian citizen (WNI) and has equality in law and government.”

Hamdan Hamedan also rejected the skewed opinion of a number of parties regarding the motives of players of descent to want to be naturalized. Many people think this is because they are unable to compete to strengthen their home country's national team.

“There is a grade A player who plays at one of the best clubs in the world, he wants to defend Indonesia. He said, I really want to defend Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arya Sinulingga agrees with Hamdan. He stated that the dichotomy of naturalized and local players must be stopped.

Meanwhile, Arya Sinulingga agrees with Hamdan. He stated that the dichotomy of naturalized and local players must be stopped.

“This dichotomy must be resolved now, the term local pride, or anti-naturalization must be stopped. Naturalization is only a process, but as long as he has (Indonesian) blood, then he has the right to represent our nation,” said Arya Sinulingga.

However, football observer, Tommy Welly alias Bung Towel, has a different view. He questioned the direction of development of Indonesian football amidst the incessant naturalization program.

The man who is familiarly called Towel is aware that the naturalization program is not an illegal act. However, he highlighted PSSI's seriousness in advancing Indonesian football.

However, football observer, Tommy Welly alias Bung Towel, has a different view. He questioned the direction of development of Indonesian football amidst the incessant naturalization program.

“PSSI is responsible for developing Indonesian football, including forming a strong national team. Whether or not the diaspora is worthy of playing for the national team is just a measure of quality,” said Tommy Welly.

“So we are no longer debating whether naturalization is appropriate or not because the legal corridors are clear. But we are questioning the direction of our football development.”

“If PSSI now decides that all naturalization is possible, then the next question is where is the positioning of our competition,” he continued.

The polemic regarding this dichotomy has also become a hot issue among supporters. Richard Achmad as Secretary General (Sekjen) of the National Presidium of Indonesian Football Supporters (PNSSI) expressed his views.

“When we talk about national team naturalization, this practice is not new but has been around since the Nurdin Halid era. However, naturalization must be viewed as a whole,” said Richard.

“What is proposed (for players to be naturalized) by the Exco and Menpora is indeed the majority of the diaspora. So, the fans will support whatever and however the national team competes, they never make a fuss about naturalization and whose players are produced by anyone.”