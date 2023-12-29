Christmas promotion Epic Games Store It is allowing us to add a multitude of video games of all kinds to our account without having to pay anything for them. The next one of them is now available and this time it was Cat Quest, so it's already taking you a while to access the digital store to download it for free.

Once you click on this link, which will take you to the game page, you will only have to redeem it and it will instantly be added to your library forever, although to do so you have to purchase it before 5:00 p.m. on December 29. The process will not take you a minute and you will be able to enjoy a colorful open world RPG starring exclusively cats.

The action takes place in the Felinia's fantasy world, where our protagonist will travel the map looking for his cat sister who has been kidnapped by the evil Drakoth. This will lead him to enter dangerous dungeons while helping out some of the furry characters who will request his help with secondary missions.

The battles that take place are all in real time, and you can hit them with your sword, roll to avoid their impacts and even finish them off by unleashing powerful spells. Depending on the pieces of equipment used, the character will specialize in some attacks or others, but what will always be present is a good sense of humor due to the dialogues and names they make. Constantly references cats.

