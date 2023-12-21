Election voting in the Democratic Republic of Congo was extended for a day due to delays in the delivery of election materials in various parts of the country and other technical problems with electronic voting machines. The polls were supposed to open on Wednesday morning, but in many cases this had not been possible. The president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said that in any case “no less than 70 percent” of voters had the opportunity to vote. Two of the main opposition candidates, Martin Fayulu and the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, called for a complete rerun of the vote, denouncing the presence of fraud.

In the elections we vote to elect the president, but also to renew the national parliament and those of the 26 provinces into which the state is divided. Whoever gets the most votes will become president, and there is no run-off. Preliminary results are expected by December 31, but could come sooner. The president-elect will take office on January 20.

