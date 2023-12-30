Disney Plus has not yet given the green light for a second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but Rick Riordan does not doubt its renewal.

Rick Riordan has always been quite optimistic about the adaptation of his literary saga of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney Plus, and from the beginning he has imagined each new season as a novel, in order to dedicate the time it deserves to development. of their stories.

The First season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians It premiered on Disney Plus last Wednesday, December 20, as an adaptation of the first book in the saga: Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

The season 1 has been very well received, both by specialized critics and by the public, which will surely cause Disney Plus to soon renew the series for a second season. But, while we wait for official confirmation, Rick Riordan already takes it for granted.

Will there be a second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Rick Riordan assured in the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that they were already “doing everything possible” to prepare for Disney Plus gave him “green light” to the season 2.

“We don't know. It's not official. We're getting reactions like we did tonight, incredible reactions everywhere…so, If I were the Oracle, I would say that the Omens are good“, he assured Rick Riordan.

“But, We have started writing what those episodes would be likedoing a kind of series format, talking about the first episodes, and that's all we can do right now until we get the go-ahead,” the writer added.

“So, the best way to make sure (the series) goes ahead, (is) to tell your friends to tune into Disney Plus and watch it,” said Rick Riordan, encouraging us to enjoy Percy Jackson and the Olympians.