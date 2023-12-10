For filmmakers Sabela Iglesias and Adriana P. Villanueva, the “eureka moment” came in the middle of a meal and in the most unexpected way possible. They were sitting at the table when a friend dropped one of those bombs that arrive like after-dinner anecdotes and leave wide eyes, frightened grimaces and pasty silences.

—He said that his grandmother had trafficked LSD—explain the young women.

That, Villanueva would later confess to the newspaper La Región, left them shocked… and full of questions. Pulling them, the thread to answer their questions, Iglesias and Villanueva ended up filming ‘Negro Púrpura’, a documentary about the years in which Galicia ruled the world market for ergot, the precursor of LSD. The time when a telegram issued from a remote and now almost unpopulated village of Ourense made large pharmaceutical companies tremble.

The black mushroom of a hundred names. Its scientific name is Claviceps purpurea and the most popular ergot, but throughout history this dark, horn-shaped fungus that grows on rye and other grasses has received countless names. Good proof comes from Galicia, where its wide variety of nicknames gives an idea of ​​how popular it became decades ago: cornizo, cornello, corno, gran de corvo, caruncho, ergot… The list goes on and on, although if for some reason it is Ergot is known not precisely because of its catalog of synonyms.

What has made it famous are its powerful pharmacological properties. A quality that we have not always known how to take advantage of.





Hallucinogen, drug and poison. The history of ergot is long. And not always edifying. Those who had the misfortune of consuming it through “cursed bread”, contaminated by the fungus hidden in the rye, risked contracting San Anton fever or ergotism, a serious illness that was accompanied by hallucinations, convulsions and cases of gangrene with terrible consequences.

There are those who believe that the fungus is also behind what is known as the Saint Vitus dance, the mass poisoning that in August 1951 hit an entire town in the south of France, Pont-Saint-Eprit; or the episode of the Salem Witches, recorded at the end of the 17th century in Massachusetts, when several cases of girls with spasms and hallucinations ended up leading to executions for demonic pacts.

Over time, however, scientists have been able to make good use of ergot. From it they obtained ergotamine and ergometrine, alkaloids that are used in medicine, and they turned the rye fungus into a valuable resource for pharmaceutical companies. The reason? The effect of ergotamine on blood flow and its advantages for a wide range of medical uses: from the treatment of migraines or glaucomas to stopping hemorrhages and childbirth care.

A treasure for pharmaceutical companies. Such potential attracted the interest of the pharmaceutical industry and large companies, including the Swiss Sandoz, the German Bayer and the Spanish Zeltia, as El País recently recalled in a report on Galician ergot. For example, Ergot Bread was made with it, which was prescribed as a remedy against migraines and glaucoma and which, according to some sources, was given to women who had just given birth to prevent hemorrhages.

Over time, the famous mushroom led to a no less popular discovery: lysergic acid diethylamide, better known as LSD. Chemist Albert Hoffmann was testing the stimulant properties of ergot derivatives in 1938 in Basel when he came across LSD-25.





Old town of Maside, in Ourense, where Dacón is located.

The “black gold” of Russia… and Galicia. As historian and writer Eduardo Rolland recalls in GCiencia, the largest producer of ergot was Russia. On the map of the valuable ergot, however, there were other notable points, such as Poland or the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula. In Galician lands, the humidity and temperature, combined with the region’s crops, made a flourishing industry known as “black gold” flourish. Most prosperous and flourishing when farmers in Russia and Poland faced poor harvests or wars.

It was then, when production in Central and Eastern Europe was declining and supply was reduced in the international market due to conflicts such as the Russo-Japanese War of 1904 or the Russian Revolution, when ergot harvesting became especially lucrative in Galicia. Both for its quantity and quality, especially appreciated by the industry that later processed it.

Anxo Fernández, a professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela who has studied the phenomenon, reminded GCiencia a few years ago that in 1912 the American Durggist magazine published an article in which he praised those mushrooms from the north of the peninsula: “The rye ergot of higher quality is that produced in the northwestern provinces of Spain”. From Galicia, shipments of bags left through the port of Vigo or Lisbon to destinations such as London, from where they were distributed to meet demand on the other side of the Atlantic.









A mushroom, and a treasure. That fungus with the appearance of a blackened tusk became so popular that it began to add a new wave of nicknames, this time focused on its high value: “black gold”, “vegetable tungsten”… It is said that towards the 1940s and 1950s it was They paid 1,000 pesetas for each kilo of the precious mushroom and, of course, the ergot generated a real fever, although of a very different nature from the one they suffered in Pont-Saint-Eprit or in Massachusetts.

“It allowed many families to get ahead and also many women to have a small economy of their own,” Villanueva explained to La Región in 2021: “The money that was paid for it contributed a lot to family economies and lifted many people out of poverty.” . Those dedicated to collecting them did not always know what the dark, coveted spikes were for and what popular wisdom related to different home remedies. What mattered to them was their market value.

Over time and in the heat of ergot, laboratories and pharmacies emerged in Galicia that marketed medications with ergotine. Its best reflection was probably the Miguel Servet Biochemical Institute, set up in Vigo in 1936 by scientists who launched Pan Ergot and who saw how the outbreak of the Civil War, that same year, dealt a fatal blow to their business.

In a small town in Galicia… If there was an epicenter of the Galician ergot industry it was Dacón, a small village in the municipality of Maside, in O Carballiño. There, in the heart of rural Ourensano – El País reports – local businessmen dedicated to the sale of ham had their business and found the mushroom a much more lucrative business: they dedicated themselves to collecting it throughout the community and staying attentive to market fluctuations. international.

They received the telegraph and a telephone exchange to gauge the demand and supply of “black gold” on the other side of the planet, to know how things were going among the rest of the producers… and to act accordingly. When Russia or Poland were unable to supply the industry, the power over the price was in their hands.

In Dacón, account books, files, letters and invoices are still preserved that give an idea of ​​the enormous business that ergot came to represent. That and the weight that Galicia held. The documents show the dealings of the largest international merchant of Galician ergot of the Second Republic with large US metropolises, the interest of the Bank of Spain in the business, orders for dozens of closed bags with New York or Hamburg by telegraphic means and even invoices survive. up to 100,000 pesetas, small fortunes for the time.

Images: Björn S (Flickr) 1 and Wikipedia (Matxalen123)

