Trasmoz, a town now almost unpopulated in the region of Tarazona and Moncayo, in Zaragoza, had the doors of Paradise closed due to a few logs and a dispute over water. Or rather, due to a bitter fight between the lords who held heavenly and earthly power in the Middle Ages. It may sound strange, true; But the history of this Zaragoza town, land of legends, curses and witches of the 21st century, is worthy of the best stories, as the poet Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer demonstrated in 1864, when he found inspiration in its streets for some of his best pages.

And all, we repeat, for a few logs and some jugs.

In the absence of one, two curses. In a matter of two and a half centuries, the residents of Trasmoz, a small town located at the foot of Moncayo, 80 kilometers from Zaragoza, came across the Church of Rome in the worst possible way. In 1255 they earned Christian excommunication and centuries later, in 1511, a curse that distanced them even further from the Kingdom of Heaven.

And all with processes that scrupulously respected Catholic orthodoxy, the approval of the ecclesiastical authorities and following step by step the rituals established by the Vatican for such condemnatory tasks. If all this were not curious enough, there is another even more fascinating detail: according to the numerous chronicles that have been published about its history, the town is still excommunicated and cursed because no one has revoked both decisions.





All for firewood and water. Or that was at least the justification that the Church used, first in the 13th century and then in the 16th century, to condemn Trasmoz to the flames of eternal fire. Let's go in order. Towards the middle of the 13th century, the abbot of the neighboring Monastery of Veruela did not exactly look fondly on the small town of Tarazona and Moncayo: rumors circulated that sabbaths were held in its fortress and witches swarmed, a legend spread—it is said—by clerics who They used the premises to counterfeit maravedíes; But above all, if something bothered Veruela, it was that the population was beyond his control.

So in 1255 his abbot took advantage of a dispute with the council over firewood from Monte de la Mata to give him the finishing touch in a society with deep Christian roots and permeable to superstitions: the religious spoke with the archbishop of Tarazona and managed that the Church excommunicated the residents of that wayward town located at the foot of Moncayo. The Zaragoza town thus saw the doors guarded by Saint Peter closed forever.

Excommunicated… and cursed. It would not be the last nor the worst of Trasmoz's run-ins with the Catholic Church. Centuries later, in the 16th century, another abbot of the Monastery of Veruela considered that the excommunication had not been sufficient punishment and decided to take it up a notch by launching a full-fledged curse. It happened in 1511. And if the first blow to the souls of Trasmoz had been over a few logs, on that occasion it came over another equally mundane dispute: water.

At the beginning of the 16th century, the town was controlled by Pedro Manuel Ximénez de Urrea, who did not like it one bit to discover that the monks of Veruela had diverted the water that was supposed to supply his town. Angry, he went to the Cortes of Aragon and managed to get Ferdinand II himself to agree with him. It was one thing, however, for him to obtain the support of earthly power and another, quite another, for him to have the heavenly forces on his side. The abbot of Veruela did not like the reprimand and decided to turn his anger into a curse with the acquiescence of Julius II.

Condemnation with night. It is difficult to separate myth from reality and chronicle history from legend, but tradition shows the abbot in an episode worthy of Ann Radcliffe's best gothic horror story: one morning he covered the crucifix on the altar with a black veil and began to recite in a solemn tone the Psalm 108 of the Old Testament, the one destined to curse the enemies of God: “Give us help against the adversary because man's help is vain.” And if that staging was not impressive in itself, each phrase of the curse, it is said, was accompanied by its corresponding bell ringing.

Trasmoz was thus excommunicated and cursed, a punishment extendable to the entire town, its then neighbors and the descendants who would survive them.

A curse… not so evil. Ironies of ecclesiastical history, the curse has not been bad for Trasmoz at all. It is true that its fortress went through low times and today only a hundred residents live there, but the town has been able to take good advantage of the legend. Towards the 1860s, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer and his brother, Valeriano, traveled to that region of Aragon to stay in the Monastery of Veruela. The visit was so inspiring that the second made fascinating drawings of the surroundings and the poet prepared letters that were published in 'El Contemporáneo'. The Sevillian writer would also write about the death of Tía Casca, a witch from Trasmoz “with whitish hair” who, according to legend, her neighbors ended up falling into a ravine.

Since then Trasmoz and its history of witches, spells and curses has made the town a popular destination for tourists. The town hosts a museum dedicated to witchcraft, a fair and even awards the title of “Witch of the Year”. In 2022, El Periódico explained that a letter from Pope Francis would arrive so that the town could be freed from the medieval excommunication and curse, but that its neighbors came to vote against requesting absolution from the Vatican.

So that? At the end of the day, La Sexta points out, the town continues celebrating masses without major setbacks. If the curses of the old abbots of Veruela have served any purpose in 2023, it is to give unique fame and notoriety to the town.

