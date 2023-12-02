Between Friday and Saturday there were heavy snowfalls in several areas of southern Germany which, among other things, led to the blocking of air and rail traffic in Munich, the capital of Bavaria. Over 40 centimeters of snow fell and the Lower Bavarian police said they had carried out over 300 interventions related to the consequences of the snowfall, with at least five people injured in road accidents (none in serious conditions). Munich airport suspended flights at midday on Saturday and will remain closed until at least 6am on Sunday morning: the blockage affected over 700 flights.

Deutsche Bahn, the national rail company, announced the closure of Munich station and warned of likely cancellations of trains, buses and trams throughout the rest of the region. The football match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin was also cancelled. In the next few hours it should still snow a lot in Allgäu, in southern Bavaria, but then in the evening the snowfall should ease.