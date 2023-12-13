This morning the following headline was on the front page of Menéame: 'Wind scandal in Scotland: Scottish Power recognizes that dozens of windmills run on diesel generators.' The headline is uncomfortable and striking, but there was no scandal as such.

The original story was published in the Scottish tabloid Sunday Mail earlier this year. The electricity distributor Scottish Power, owned by Iberdrola, admitted that 71 of its 1,183 onshore wind turbines had been running on diesel engines for about six hours a day during a short period in December. That is, just a year ago.

Following a complaint from a worker, Scottish Power confirmed having resorted to fossil fuels to power the blades of these mills after a network failure occurred. Without electricity, the company was forced to keep the turbines warm with a diesel generator during the cold Scottish winter.

All wind turbines have a power backup

Wind turbines need a power backup to guarantee safe operation in the event of a failure of the electrical grid or the turbine itself.

Turbines have to have power even when the wind is not blowing, for several reasons. To keep the control and monitoring systems on. For safety, to activate the brakes and other mechanisms that prevent damage. To orient the blades in the direction of the wind.

The International Electrotechnical Commission standard requires a backup system that can sustain turbine operation for at least six hours. Modern wind turbines use batteries, but many still use gasoline or diesel generators.

It must be taken into account that the useful life of the turbines is about two decades, and that many wind farms were built a few years ago, when battery technology was not so advanced and the only option was polluting gases.

Is it paradoxical that renewable energy systems emit greenhouse gases to continue functioning in the event of failure? Sure, but the bigger picture tells us that only 71 of 1,183 turbines failed, and Scottish Power claims their overall reliability is 96%.

Is Scotland a bad place to install wind farms if it is cold and the rotors are at risk of freezing? On the contrary, Scotland is one of the windiest places in Europe, especially in the coastal areas and islands, thanks to the North Atlantic winds.

Scotland produces twice the wind energy its homes need. The United Kingdom is third in the ranking of wind capacity in Europe, and leads the offshore wind industry, largely due to the climatic conditions of Scotland.

Technology advances quickly. Wind turbines are becoming more efficient. We can focus on other problems associated with these modern windmills, such as the recycling of blades, the devaluation of land for rural use, the disturbance of the ecosystem of birds and bats or the use of rare metals.

The problem of diesel generators for emergencies should be solved with the generational change of wind farms.

Imagen | Vincent van Zeijst (CC BY 3.0)

In Xataka | These wind turbines lack blades and do not move. Your goal: conquer the rooftops