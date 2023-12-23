Russia's Central Election Commission has rejected the candidacy of former journalist Yekaterina Duntsova in the upcoming presidential elections, citing alleged bureaucratic errors in filling out the application. The elections are scheduled for March 17, 2024. Duntsova, who presented herself as an independent candidate, has very different ideas from those of the current president Vladimir Putin: among other things, she is against the war in Ukraine, and in favor of the release of the many Putin opponents who in recent years have ended up in prison on often laughable and specious charges.

Duntsova's candidacy was unanimously rejected by all members of the country's central electoral commission, who claim to have spotted unsigned forms. Duntsova defended herself by claiming that she had filled out the application hastily and that she had had many difficulties in finding a lawyer available to certify its validity. Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of the election commission, told Duntsova that she is still “a young woman, and you have your whole life ahead of you. Every experience is useful.” In 2017, a similar thing also happened to Alexei Navalny, Putin's main opponent: the electoral commission had excluded his candidacy in the presidential elections for mostly political reasons.

Putin announced his intention to run for a fifth term in early December. At the moment his re-election does not seem to be in question, above all due to the authoritarian policies that he has imposed in almost 25 years in office, which have repressed dissent and transformed the country into an illiberal state.

